Full fibre broadband for Marr residents

Community Councillors from Cromar, Birse and Ballogie, Finzean and Torphins last week met with executives of Broadway Broadband and officers of Aberdeenshire Council to discuss installation of full fibre / ultrafast broadband in Marr.

By Dawn Renton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST
A number of meetings were held to discuss installing full fibre broadband.A number of meetings were held to discuss installing full fibre broadband.
Broadway Broadband are a company that specialises in connecting rural communities and have projects active in various parts of Scotland and also rural Wales. Ultrafast broadband is the name given to speeds of up to 1000 megabits. High speed broadband at these speeds would support working from home, education and multiple streaming services.

Dave Ellis, Secretary of Cromar Community Council said: “Existing Scottish Government plans do not see any improvement in broadband service locally until 2028. Having full fibre in 2023 delivered by Broadway will be a massive improvement.”

Jack Rigby, Digital Engagement Lead Officer of Aberdeenshire Council said: “Better digital connectivity across Aberdeenshire is embedded at the heart of our Council Plan and is vital for both regional economic development and for our residents and communities.

Well attended public meetings took place in Aboyne, Logie Coldstone, Tarland and Finzean.

