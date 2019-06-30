Fruit Shoot recalled over choking fear

A popular children's drink has been recalled amid fears that the "sports style" bottle cap could become detached, posing a choking hazard to youngsters.

Britvic is recalling selected Robinson's Fruit Shoot Apple and Blackcurrant bottles as a "precautionary measure" because of a small number of reports that the spout within the sports bottle cap may become detached unexpectedly, which may present a safety risk.

The product was sold as multipacks of 24 bottles in Tesco and Costco, and as single bottles in McDonald’s, between 22 and 28 June, with a Best Before End date of March 2020.

The company said: "We have been made aware of a packaging defect affecting a very small number of Fruit Shoot bottles, specifically 24-pack, Apple and Blackcurrant variant, Batch Code Numbers: N06 L9171 N05 L9164 N05 L9 171.

"As a precaution this product should be disposed of safely. This is a targeted recall of this product only. No other Fruit Shoot product is affected. Any customers who recently purchased this product will be able to apply for a full refund."

The Food Standards Agency said: "Britvic PLC is recalling the above product. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.