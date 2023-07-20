From Work Experience to Director – SBP Announces Key Promotion for Peterhead Accountant

SBP Accountants & Business Advisers (SBP), a leading North-east accountancy firm with offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, announced the promotion of Sophie Hannah to the position of director of the firm last week.

Sophie (26), joined SBP in 2013 as an accounts assistant following work experience during school and after completing her Higher exams at Mintlaw Academy.

Beginning her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams shortly after, she became a fully qualified Accountant in 2019 and has progressed to managing a client base with over £300,000 of worth fees.

​Sophie Hannah says she’s delighted to have been promoted to director.

Sophie’s expertise lies in accountancy, corporate tax and personal tax focused on proactive advice and support. Based in SBP’s Peterhead office, she manages the day-to-day operations with a team of eight and supports the wider North-east management with the strategic business plans of the firm.

She said: “I’m truly delighted to have been promoted to director – the growth of my own role in SBP is something I’m hugely proud of after leaving school with little accounting knowledge. My progression wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of the whole team and their willingness to share their outstanding knowledge and expertise with me.

“I hope I can be an inspiration to those that are about to start their career in accountancy and I aim to give the same support I was shown to all of our new starts. Whether it’s from school, college or university, it is essential young people find a firm like SBP that offers opportunities and a network of support to train and develop you to ensure you can fulfil your potential.”