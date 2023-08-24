From school leaver to Dispensing Optician as Peterhead local celebrates new qualification

A Peterhead woman is celebrating after qualifying as a dispensing optician after three years of study.

Bethany Davidson, a team member at the town’s Specsavers’ store for more than 10 years, has graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge as a General Optical Council-registered dispensing optician.

She completed a three-year blended learning programme that encompassed online modules, practical experience within the store, and education at Anglia Ruskin University, which was fully funded by Specsavers Peterhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany joined the store straight from the a cademy and has since built a career over the last decade working up to this new role.

​Bethany has always had her eyes on the prize at Peterhead’s Specsavers.

Dispensing opticians are registered healthcare experts that offer comprehensive care, guiding patients in selecting frames and lenses for specific activities and lifestyles. Driving, work, and protective eyewear are just some specifics a DO is trained to help with. They are also specifically trained in children's eye health, providing insights into myopia management and early intervention.

Stefanie Carnaby, Retail Director at Specsavers Peterhead, said: ‘”Bethany has put so much hard work and dedication into this qualification over the last three years and has time and time again proven to us that she is more than worth the investment.

“We believe development is very important, so she is a perfect example of the progression and career opportunities available with Specsavers. She joined us fresh from sixth year in school and she is now a significant member of our clinical team who we just couldn’t do without. We’re so proud of her accomplishments.”

Bethany added: “I’m so thankful to the team, particularly Stefanie and Niamh, who have shown continuous and unwavering support to me over the last 10 years.

"It’s exciting to be in an even better position to give those in my community the care and expertise that they need.