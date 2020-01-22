'Friends think I'm dead': Scots pensioner stunned after discovering own grave in cemetery

A stunned Scots pensioner claims friends think he's dead after the discovery his ex-wife had erected his own gravestone in a local cemetery.



Alan Hattel, 75, was shocked to see his name appear on a memorial slab at Newmonthill Cemetery in Forfar, Angus.



Mr Hattel reckons the stone was the work of his ex-wife, Berta, who purchased the plot and wants him to be buried alongside her.

READ MORE: Edinburgh adventurer Mollie Hughes becomes youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole

READ MORE: Blue Planet effect cited as Scots consumers return to glass milk bottles



Branding it "like something out of Only Fools and Horses", Alan a retired welder, says the unsettling incident has resulted in friends believing he has passed away, adding that nobody has phoned him for several months.



He commented: “My phone hasn’t rung for three or four months. I’ve been confused by it all, but now I know why nobody has been calling.

“I don’t even want to be buried – I plan to be cremated.”



Having spoken with Angus Council, Alan, who has two grown-up children with his former wife, says he plans to cover up the part of the gravestone bearing his name.



He added: “I’ve never, ever said I wanted to be buried alongside my ex-wife.

“We’ve been separated 26 years and there’s no animosity but I’m struggling to take it all in.

“To find out you have a gravestone in a cemetery while you are still alive isn’t something that happens every day.”