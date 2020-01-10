Edinburgh adventurer Mollie Hughes becomes youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole

Mollie Hughes has reached her destination.

Edinburgh adventurer Mollie Hughes has arrived at the South Pole, breaking the record for the youngest woman ever to complete the solo trek there.

At 29, Ms Hughes has beaten the current record held by Swedish 33-year-old Johanna Davidson.

She wrote on Twitter at 12.30pm UK time: "After 58.5 days of skiing I am standing at the Geographic South Pole as the youngest woman EVER to ski solo from the coast of Antarctica to the Pole!"

Ms Hughes set off from Hercules Inlet in Antarctica on November 13, and has faced head winds, soft snow, whiteouts, steep hills and temperatures of minus 45 degrees Celsius.

Her original plan was to reach the geographic South Pole by New Year’s Day, but due to harsh weather conditions she has made slower progress than expected

The extended length of her trek meant she needed to receive a food drop during the trip, meaning that her record is now the youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole, rather than solo and unsupported as initially intended.

Ms Hughes has been in training for the trek since this time last year, and is no stranger to difficult conditions as in 2017 she became the youngest person to climb both the north and south sides of Mount Everest.