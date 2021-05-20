HBO Max released the video on Tuesday, May 19 – at round 6pm for all the fans tuning in from the UK – and in just 12 hours it was viewed over 4 million times on Youtube alone.

Earlier this month, the streaming service confirmed the Friends reunion special is airing on May 27, with the original cast being joined by a star-studded line-up of guests – including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon.

We already knew the beloved original cast members – including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – were not returning in character but we hadn’t been given any real indication as to what fans could expect.

The latest trailer answers all our questions.

Laughter is shared and tears are shed as the six friends take a trip down memory lane; visiting the old set and recreating scenes including the season four competition which saw Rachel and Monica lose their gorgeous apartment after the boys proved just how well they really knew the girls.

Lisa Kudrow – who played Phoebe Buffay – can be heard talking about the incredible bond that was created over the show, while David Schwimmer – Ross Geller – reminisces about the first table read and how perfectly cast everybody was.

Friends remains one of the most popular shows ever created and ran for 10 years, from 1994 to May 6, 2004.

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram last night to share the video and wrote: “I love my friends. Leaving this here… #friends reunion.”

Courtney Cox also shared it on her page with the infamous line: “We’ll be there for you…”

David Beckham, one of the celebrities involved in the reunion, commented on her post saying he was “so so so excited.”

The latest trailer for the Friends reunion was released on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Perry also got excited by the latest teaser writing: “We’re back! I’m not crying, you’re crying. There are plenty more surprises where this came from...”

Fans have waited 17 years to see the friends back together – now there is only one more week left to go.

The reunion is set to air on May 27, 2021.

