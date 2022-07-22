Free Junior Highland Games and ceilidh for kids in Braemar

The Games starts just before noon tomorrow, with pipe bands, come-and-try opportunities for kids up to 17 years old to try their hand at the traditional highland games disciplines.
Competitions will take place for highland dancing and solo piping, alongside a number of track and field events and a junior hill race. Full details of the day’s programme can be found at braemarjuniorgames.com
A free family ceilidh will follow the afternoon’s fun at the Games from 7pm to 10pm in Braemar Village Hall, where well-known dances will be ‘called’ and attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.
Commenting, Junior Games organiser David Geddes said: “This Saturday the Braemar Junior Games is back after a three-year absence.
“It’s free to attend and a great family day out. There is packed programme of piping, dancing, races, tug o’ war and opportunities to come-and-try some of the traditional events — all under the watchful eye of expert instructors.
“On Saturday night, we’ll round off a great day with a family ceilidh in Braemar Village Hall — with instructions for kids and novices and a refresher course for those who haven’t had their dancing shoes on in a while.”
He added: “We’re looking forward to a great weekend!”
Further details of programme and timings for the Junior Games can be found by visiting www.braemarjuniorgames.com