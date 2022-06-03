Showcase Cinemas is celebrating the Royal Jubilee by offering free cinema tickets and snacks for anyone named Elizabeth over the Jubilee bank holiday.

On Friday (June 3) film fans with the same first name as the Queen can grab a free cinema ticket to a screening of their choice.

Continuing the bank holiday celebrations, on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, they will be able to claim a complimentary sweet or salted popcorn.

Cinema-goers with a number of names can get freebies this bank holiday.

To bag the freebies, movie-buffs simply need to show valid photo ID – such as driving licence or passport – at the cinema box office to prove their name.

The offer is available to anyone named Elizabeth, or a variation of the name, including Beth, Liz, Betty and more.

Accepted variations of Elizabeth include Liz, Lizzie, Eliza, Elissa, Elisa, Elise, Elsie, Elisabet, Beth, Betty, Bet, Bess, Bessie, Betsy, Betsey, Alisa, Lisel, Liselle, Lesetta, Lib, Libby, Libbie, Tetsy, Tetty, Tibbie, Bethia, Lisabette, Lisabetta, Lisbeth, Elspie, Elspeth, Else, Elisabeth, Elisabete, Lusa, Erzsebet and Lise.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration is set to be a fantastic long weekend full of many celebratory occasions across the UK.