Free A2B dial-a-bus minibus service operating in Banchory area

Aberdeenshire Council is reminding local residents about the free A2B dial-a-bus minibus service it operates to Banchory from Lumphanan and Torphins.

Running on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the minibus is wheelchair-accessible and door-to-door transport is usually available.

Service hours are aimed primarily for shopping purposes, but passengers can travel for any reason whether it be visiting the hairdresser, going for a medical appointment or catching up with friends and family.

All trips must be booked by calling A2B on 01467 535333 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

Bookings, which must be made no later than the last working day before travel, can be requested up to one week in advance or two weeks in advance if you’re attending a health appointment.

The bus leaves Lumphanan at about 10am and Torphins at 10.15, returning from Banchory at around noon and passengers can be dropped off on Banchory High Street, Tesco or Morrisons.

Additional drop-off locations may be available, time-permitting and individual pick-up times vary depending on the number of bookings and the pick-up locations.

Passengers are advised of their estimated pick-up times at the time of booking and should be ready 10 minutes beforehand.