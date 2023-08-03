Fraserburgh RNLI benefits from Celtic match fundraiser

The recent Fraserburgh v Celtic football match has raised more than £13,500 for the Broch lifeboat fund.

Full-time Broch Lifeboat Coxswain/Mechanic Vic Sutherland went along to the Bellslea Park to receive a cheque for £13,500 from Fraserburgh FC chairman Finlay Noble.

In April 1970 the great Celtic team of that era played a benefit game at the Bellslea against Highland league Fraserburgh to raise funds for the 1970 Fraserburgh Lifeboat Disaster Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraserburgh Lifeboat had capsized in heavy seas three months earlier in January 1970 with the loss of five crewmen and the Celtic game, eight days before they played in that years European Cup Final hugely benefited the disaster fund and has never been forgotten in the town.

​Fraserburgh FC chairman, Finlay Noble, hands over the cheque to Broch RNLI coxswain, Vic Sutherland.

It was a huge gesture by Celtic and went beyond football.

In 2020 on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Fraserburgh Lifeboat Disaster Celtic announced that they would play another match against Fraserburgh FC in memory of the Fraserburgh Lifeboat crewmen who died and the match would raise funds for Fraserburgh Lifeboat.

The Covid pandemic meant that the match had to be postponed but Celtic never forgot and got in touch with Fraserburgh FC in May of this year and the Fraserburgh v Celtic match was hurriedly arranged and took place on July 1.

It was a great occasion and Fraserburgh FC did a great job of arranging the match.

The families of the 1970 Fraserburgh Lifeboat Crew were invited as special guests and watched the game from their seats in the grandstand.

Just before the kick-off both Fraserburgh and Celtic teams lined up and applauded members of the 2023 Fraserburgh Lifeboat on to the pitch. Players from the 1970 Fraserburgh team were also applauded onto the pitch with their names being shouted from supporters in the ground for the first time in years and years.

Everyone on the pitch, present and past Fraserburgh FC players, Celtic players, and 2023 RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat volunteers formed a circle and observed a minute’s silence, when rockets were fired, in memory of the 1970 crew.

The closely contested game ended in a narrow victory for Celtic after penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great honour for the club to be part of the event, which allowed the community to help and be part of the support to the lifeboat’ said Mr Noble. “It makes us very proud as a club to be able to facilitate that.”

“Just to echo what Findlay said “ said Mr Sutherland “It was just overwhelming the support we’ve had from the community.

“For the football match to take place 53 years later in memory of the 1970 crew and for Celtic and the Broch Football Club to still go to the effort to organise the match in memory of the 1970 crew is just fantastic. We really can’t thank them enough.

“All at Fraserburgh Lifeboat would like to thank all at Fraserburgh FC and Celtic FC for making this happen and showing us so much support.