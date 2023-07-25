Fraserburgh pub sold to new owners

All Sections
The ‘Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year’ Awards recognise and reward the contribution that Men’s Sheds make and raise awareness of the huge impact that they are having in our Scottish communities.
By Morag Kuc
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

With over 200 Sheds now open or developing across all 32 local authority areas, this prestigious award aims to celebrate and showcase the life-changing friendships, connections and camaraderie taking place to benefit men’s health and wellbeing.

The awards also afford the opportunity to hear all about the great things happening in Sheds in addition to highlighting the challenges and barriers that Sheds are experiencing and what support they require to enable them to grow and thrive.

To enter, Scottish Sheds must apply by midnight on September 24 at scottishmsa.org.uk/smsotyawards

