Fraserburgh man hopes to set up first ever mental health rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire

A Fraserburgh man is hoping to raise £3 million in a bid to set up the first ever mental health rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire, with a view to expanding across the UK.

Danny Thain is the founder/director of TWSSP (The World Suicide Prevention Project) and decided to set up the project following the loss of three close friends to suicide.

In his first fundraiser, Danny took to the streets of Aberdeen and went homeless for one month with no food, money, water or shelter and managed to raise an impressive £30,000 via donations and others doing fundraisers to help the cause.

Now, Danny is embarking on a 90-day, 4,225-mile cycling tour around the UK coastline to raise awareness and funds for the project. He left his family on February 1 to undertake the challenge and the majority of the journey will see him sleeping rough.

​Danny set off on February 1 to raise funds and awareness of this vital project.

Speaking on his gofundme page, Danny said: “My journey to #ENDSUICIDEFOREVER began just this summer after being directly affected by suicide for third time.

“When I say "directly", I mean my friends, people I grew up with, and people I cared about. There is no way to describe when you receive the news that your friend isn't here anymore.

“Imagine being so down that you don't want to be here anymore and don't feel like anyone can help you.

“I started this fundraiser because we are making a start and contributing to #ENDSUICIDEFOREVER. This is a big goal, and it needs focus.

“I thought of a rehabilitation centre dedicated to individuals battling suicidal thoughts or anything suicide-related. A place where they can come and be healed, and this is where this vision has brought us.

“We are fighting to buy a 300 acre, 16-bedroom Scottish estate to turn this into the space needed for these vulnerable individuals. Individuals will be able to check in with us after an assessment and sign up for a programme and stay with us for as long as needed.

This requires money, and this is where I ask people to see through the eyes of their hearts. We are looking to secure £3,000,000 to create this.”

