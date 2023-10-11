Fraserburgh carer wins top award

A Fraserburgh care home team have been recognised for their outstanding dedication at the 2023 Meallmore Colleague Awards.

Kynnaird House Care Home won the Elderly Home Award, which recognises a team that provides specific skills needed to manage and deliver services sensitive to the needs of their residents by treating each person as an individual and giving a truly personalised service.

Agnes Fullerton, Kynnaird House’s Home Administrator, was also awarded for her exceptional performance over the past year in the Excellence in Support Services category.

This award recognises a Meallmore colleague who works to support the residents and staff teams by providing essential services to ensure the care home is compliant and a comfortable place to live.

Host Michelle McManus, winner Agnes Fullerton, and Meallmore’s MD Cillian Hennessey.

Presented by singer and TV personality, Michelle McManus, the awards celebrated Meallmore employees who have made a positive impact on improving the lives of colleagues, residents, and their family members over the past 12 months.

This year, there were 14 award categories, with nominations put forward by residents, residents’ families, visiting professionals and other Meallmore colleagues.

In total, more than 1000 submissions were put forward - more than those received for 2022’s awards.

Speaking on her win, Agnes Fullerton said: “I’ve been at Meallmore for 25 years and am about to retire so it’s very nice to be recognised. I didn’t expect to win, so it was a great surprise and lovely to end on a high!”

Kynnaird Care Home Manager Roselle Alberto said: “The whole team is so pleased – we just can’t believe it. Kynnaird is a fantastic place to work, and this award recognises the hard work and dedication we put into the care of our wonderful residents.”

Cillian Hennessey, Managing Director of Meallmore, said: “I would personally like to say a huge thank you to every one of our colleagues at Meallmore, as they each make a real difference in the lives of our residents across Scotland."