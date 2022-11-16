Fraserburgh butcher celebrates birthday with a Different kind of banger!

McIntosh butchers of Fraserburgh has been celebrating the first anniversary of their Mid Street shop by selling a different kind of banger.

It’s a real family affair at McIntosh butchers of Fraserburgh.

It has been just over a year since the Fraserburgh butchers opened their new shop, on the site of a former second-hand car show room.

So owner, Gavin McIntosh, decided to celebrate the special milestone at the weekend by launching the McIntosh Banger, a sausage made with locally sourced pork and flavoured with prosecco and cranberries as well as planning a week of celebrations.

“Customers are forever telling me they’ve been used to buying a different kind of banger from this site and it always puts a smile on my face.

"What better way to celebrate than with a McIntosh banger,” said Gavin.

The Mid Street site used to be home to John Willox Cars before Gavin spotted the opportunity to expand the family business back in November 2020.

"It was a huge risk for us to take, coming out of COVID, but I figured it was a risk worth taking,” explained Gavin.

After extensive alterations to the site, McIntosh butchers opened the doors in November 2021 and despite a year full of economic challenges, the new shop has flourished.

It’s a real family affair at the Fraserburgh meat emporium too with Gavin’s dad and founder Ian still helping out, along with Gavin’s wife Lisa, sister Fiona and Nephew Ian, who is the third generation of the family to work in the business.

Gavin added: "Opening the new shop gave us so much more scope in terms of space and I can’t thank our whole team enough for getting us through the first 12 months.

"The economic climate may be a bit bleak, but thanks to the support we’ve received from our team and the local community, we’re convinced that the future here is bright,” added Gavin.

The business was originally founded in 1982 by Gavin’s dad, Ian J McIntosh at Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh.