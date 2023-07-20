Fraserburgh businesses make it to Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards finals

Three local businesses have made it to the finals of this year’s Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

Fraserburgh’s Peartree Coffee House & Bistro was named a finalist in the Beast Eating Experience category, while Rosehearty’s Down on the Farm will compete for Best Self Catering Accommodation and Best Outdoor Adventure Experience.

Saplinbrae House Hotel in Mintlaw has been named a finalist in the Best Hotel Experience category.

Forty-seven tourism and hospitality businesses and individuals from across the northeast of Scotland will now go forward to the final judging ahead of the awards ceremony in September.

Awards chairman, Stephen Gow.

The awards are organised by a committee of volunteers from across the tourism and hospitality sector and are supported by sponsorship.

Stephen Gow (pictured), chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards said: “We had an increase of 3% per cent in entries this year and it’s great to see some first-time entrants reaching the finals.

“We’ve always wanted the awards to be representative of the entirety of our tourism sector with finalist businesses of all sizes and to represent all corners of our region.

"So, it’s excellent to see that the finalists are split equally between businesses in the city and those in the shire.”