Fraserburgh artist to show work at first solo exhibition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise picked up a paintbrush during lockdown and hasn't looked back.

Self-taught abstract artist Louise Pittam has a college background in graphic design and photography at Aberdeen college, but didn't find her true passion in painting until lockdown 2020, picking up a paintbrush, merely as a way to pass the time during the pandemic.

Her abstract style is intuition based, meaning every painting is unique. Louise describes her paintings as 'energy on canvas'.

After positive feedback from friends and family, Louise created an Instagram account as a place to share her art in late 2020 under the name of Loulou Art, which has since gained her lots of followers, as well as customers from all over Aberdeenshire.

Louise's work will feature in an exhibition at Frogmoon Cafe.

Within a year of creating her account she has taken part in a digital art gallery in Milan, featured in Society magazine, collaborated in creating a painting for Aberdeen cocktail bar Barbelow, and as of the 1st of October will have her first solo art exhibition at Frogmoon Cafe in Aberdeen.

What started as a hobby is now what Louise aims to pursue as a full time career. With her positive outlook and determination, she is confident that in time she'll turn her dream into reality.

Louise is really looking forward to her first exhibition, and is excited to showcase her work in Frogmoon Cafe. All art displayed will be for sale, and can be purchased at the cafe. The exhibition will run for the month of October.