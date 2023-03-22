Fotheringham Homes supports community by sponsoring St Cyrus 10K Run

Local property development business, Fotheringham Homes, is sponsoring the third annual St Cyrus 10 Kilometre Run, organised by St Cyrus Solos Running Club with the aim of driving community spirit and encouraging health and fitness.

Michael Fotheringham, Director of Fotheringham Homes, with (L-R) Vicki Findlater, Hannah McGregor and Debbie Wilkinson from St Cyrus Solos Running Club.

The running event, which will take place on Sunday 25th June 2023, will see participants enjoy a grand scenic 10k course in and around St Cyrus with prizes and medals handed out to runners on completion of the run and money being raised for local charities.

With the success the family-run business has had with its completed development in Marykirk and current development nearing completion in Johnshaven, Fotheringham Homes have chosen to become the main sponsor of the 10k run as part of a charitable drive the company is focusing on implementing this year in order to give back and contribute to communities in the local area.

Fotheringham Homes has seen an expansion in their property development growth with houses at their Laurencekirk site planned to be released in mid to late April and construction to begin in May.

More recently, the company has announced its development at Linton Mews in Gourdon where 49 houses are planned to be released and available for sale in June before construction begins later this year.

2023 will also see plans for smaller, bespoke development projects to be released by the South Aberdeenshire company.

Michael Fotheringham, Director of Fotheringham Homes said: “We’re delighted to be the main sponsor of the St Cyrus 10k run this year.

"It is important to us as a family business to give back to our local area and community and we felt that this was a great opportunity for us to do so.”

Last year’s run saw St Cyrus Solos donate £150 each to five local charities including Lathallan School to assist the building of a cross country running track that the wider community can benefit from, Connect with Mindfulness and Nature which encourages children to enjoy nature responsibly, Auchenblae Primary School towards the restoration and redesign of their wildlife garden, Friends of Bervie School for new and improved resources and Defibrillators in Angus who aim to put a defibrillator in every school in Angus.

The club hopes to raise even more this year for various local charities and will be able to do this with the help of the sponsorship from Fotheringham Homes.

Debbie Wilkinson and Vicki Findlater, Co-Race Directors of St Cyrus 10K Run said: “We would like to thank Fotheringham Homes for their sponsorship of the event and we are grateful to them for supporting our local running club and community endeavours.”

Entry into the race is now sold out, to join the waiting list please visit: www.entrycentral.com/StCyrus10k2023

Fotheringham Homes is a family-run property development company based in Northeast Scotland.