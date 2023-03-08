Former Mearns Leader journalist ready for rally

A former Mearns Leader journalist is amongst drivers from across the UK taking part in the tough Rali Revival Cymru this weekend.

George and Rosalind Topp in their 1966 Volvo Amazon 132 in action last year.

George Topp, co-driven by his wife Rosalind, is driving a specially built 1966 Volvo Amazon 132 in the rally’s historic section. They have been seeded at 39.

The couple, who now live in France, are in their second year of historic endurance regularity rallying.

Rali Revival Cymru starts from Mold, N Wales, at 2pm on Friday, returning there around 8pm for an overnight halt. The second leg resumes at 8.30am on Saturday, finishing around 5pm.

Action from the 200 mile route over the lanes and forestry roads in North Wales is being shown on the S4C tv channel on Monday 13.

Educated at Mackie Academy, George was Stonehaven's Entertainments and Publicity Manager in the early 1970s, before joining the Mearns Leader. During his time in the town he was a member of Stonehaven Golf Club and a committee member of Stonehaven and District Motor Club, which his father helped establish.

After leaving Stonehaven he moved to South Lanarkshire to edit the Lanark & Carluke Advertiser newspaper.