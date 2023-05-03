Former estate house in Alford hits the property market

Sitting in an enviable rural position with far reaching countryside views is Burnside of Bents, a former estate house offering a fantastic lifestyle opportunity.

Burnside Of Bents is on sale to offers over £560,000.

For sale with leading property consultant Galbraith, Burnside of Bents is an imposing detached home located in a sheltered position within an attractive rural landscape two miles from Alford, and located in a small group of detached properties.

With granite stonework to the exterior walls, Burnside of Bents is an attractive property both inside and out and the sense of privacy and tranquillity is abundant.

The beautiful décor throughout creates a modern light and fresh atmosphere, with some design elements reminiscent of its day as a grand estate house.

Warm snug areas, immaculate public rooms and both formal and informal dining areas create a lovely social aspect to the property.

The hot tub room adds an element of surprise and the inviting courtyard makes the most of the views across the garden.

The master bedroom with large dressing room and en-suite bathroom is exquisite and a beautifully appointed kitchen is the heart of the home.

The sitting room is a most appealing room with an open granite fireplace housing a wood-burning stove and shelved storage space to either side. French doors open into the sunroom which in turn has patio doors leading into the garden.

Hilary Murray, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “This luxurious six-bedroom property would suit any family looking for a lifestyle move.

"The flexible configuration of accommodation lends itself well to multigenerational living, whilst the internal layout could also be configured to offer a fully self-contained annex if desired.

“The wealth of accommodation on offer at such a high quality and in walk-in condition, would allow new owners to settle in extremely quickly and enjoy all that this beautiful rural property has to offer.”

The grounds extend to 0.75 of an acre with various areas to enjoy including sun trap patio areas designed for maximum enjoyment.

Expansive areas of lawn have been broken up with mature planting and trees offer privacy and a sense of seclusion. The garden attracts a wealth of wildlife and offers an oasis of calm.

For those keen to grow their own and become more self-sufficient, areas have been dedicated to vegetable growing. The burn to the edge of the garden offers an idyllic water feature and the large wooden outbuilding and stores offer useful workshop and storage space.

Alford has a wealth of amenities along with hotels, a dry ski slope and transport museum.

On the edge of Alford is Haughton Country Park offering an array of activities, walks and trails along with a putting green and campsite. Regular bus services are available with links to Aberdeen, Westhill, Kintore and Kemnay.