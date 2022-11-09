Food and drink event for North east businesses

Research, consultancy and education will be highlighted at the food and drink event

The Gateway to Food & Drink Innovation - Enterprise Showcase event is being held by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and SAC Consulting at the Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.

It will showcase how leading-edge industry-focussed food and drink research, consultancy and education can support innovation and transformation in the sector.

The free event will also provide information about future innovation in the north east and potential collaboration opportunities.

Opportunity North East (ONE) will join SRUC at the event to provide an update on the transformational SeedPod centre of excellence for food and drink manufacturing, which will put businesses at the forefront of innovation, productivity and sustainability, increasing high-value exports and creating new jobs.

Andrew Lacey, Vice Principal, Commercial and Head of SAC Consulting, said: “If you’re a food and drink business, this event will give you a better understanding of how SRUC and SAC Consulting can help you and we will also showcase some examples of products that we have helped to develop.”

The event, which is being held in the library and event space at SRUC Craibstone, will run from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday, November 18, followed by lunch until 1.30pm.