Foley Court fosters friendships with local charity

Tenants on the Isle of Bute are enhancing their social lives and wellbeing through a partnership with the Bute Elderly Befrienders.

The Befrienders meet with Foley Court tenants three days a week to reduce social isolation and boost wellbeing in elderly residents, supporting them to live independently for longer.

Foley Court, a Bield Housing and Care Retirement Housing development, is renowned for supporting its tenants, ensuring that older adults stay connected and engaged through a series of social activities and partnerships like that of the Befrienders.

Eddie Turnbull, a Foley Court resident, not only benefits from the programme but also volunteers his time to support others in the group.

Eddie, who moved to the area during the pandemic, said: "Volunteering with the Bute Elderly Befrienders has been a lifeline for me as much as it has been for those we help.

“Keeping physically and mentally active is important, and this role allows me to give back to the community.

“The experience of taking people out who might not otherwise leave their homes has been rewarding. Seeing them enjoy a cup of tea or a drive around the island makes it all worthwhile."

Another key figure in this initiative is Angie Watt, a Bute native who meets with over 25 clients a week across the island.

The former cabin crew has been a Befriender since early 2023. She said: “The connection we’ve fostered between Foley Court and the Befrienders has been invaluable.

“I love that I get the opportunity to meet with such wonderful people each week, we always have such a laugh, it’s great to see people come out of their shells.

“We currently meet around 25 clients on Bute, and seeing someone like Eddie, who knows the community well, step up as a volunteer has been fantastic.

“It’s so important for our clients to have that regular interaction and something to look forward to each week."

Debbie Stewart, the Development Manager at Foley Court since 2020, fosters relationships with various local groups and organises a variety of social events for the tenants.

She said: "We’re always looking for ways to keep our tenants active and socially engaged, through music afternoons, tea and coffee gatherings or bigger events throughout the year.

“Working with Bute Elderly Befrienders has been a perfect fit; I know many families will feel relieved knowing their loved ones have these social outings to look forward to.

“Eddie's involvement as both a tenant and volunteer is a great example of how we can create a strong, supportive community."

The Bute Elderly Befrienders, part of the Cowal Elderly Befrienders group, is a community initiative aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation among older adults on the Isle of Bute and surrounding areas.

The programme has been in operation since 2015 and currently serves around 25-30 clients on the island, with about 200 clients overall across different locations.

It provides consistent weekly visits or outings, offering social interaction and structure to the lives of elderly residents. The group is supported by a network of volunteers like Eddie. Those interested in volunteering should visit: https://www.butebefrienders.com/volunteer

Bield’s partnership with Bute Elderly Befrienders has shown that even small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in reducing loneliness and improving wellbeing. It also serves as a model for other housing developments as Bield continues its mission to improve services and foster community connections.

Bield is a leading provider of housing and care services for older people across Scotland. Founded in 1971, Bield supports customers across more than 170 developments.