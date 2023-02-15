Fly tipping burden on North East revealed

The North East saw almost 4,000 fly-tipping offences recorded in the last year alone.

Almost 4,000 fly-tipping offences were recorded in the last year.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests reveal the true scale of a problem that “spoils our beautiful North East landscape."

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Fly tipping spoils our beautiful North East landscape for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about how it looks – plastics and other waste can end up in watercourses and clog drains. It presents a very real threat to clean, clear countryside. Council workers who are left to clear up the mess are often taken away from other crucial jobs."

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has a Member’s Bill on fly-tipping set to come before the Scottish Parliament.

The bill – welcomed by NFU Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates – aims to introduce new measures and strengthening existing measures to prevent it and ensure better data collection, reporting mechanisms, and increased, standardised sanctions.

Mr Bowie added: “Until better reporting and deterrent comes in, fly-tipping will continue to be a massive problem across the North East.

"That’s why I’m backing my colleague Murdo Fraser’s bill as it goes through the Scottish Parliament, and would urge other local members to do so. In the meantime, we can all do our bit by being good neighbours.”