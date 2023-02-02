Flow Country World Heritage bid enters new phase with submission delivery to UNESCO

The campaign to secure World Heritage Site status for Scotland’s Flow Country has entered a new phase with the formal submission of the nomination dossier to UNESCO.

A copy of the complete 250-page dossier and accompanying draft management plan, which makes the in-depth case for designating the 190,000-hectare site as the world’s first peatland World Heritage Site, was hand-delivered by Dr Steven Andrews, the Flow Country Partnership’s project coordinator.

The milestone triggers the next steps in the bid process, which will see inspection visits to the region by UNESCO officials to decide whether to award the accolade of World Heritage Site status.

The Flow Country UNESCO World Heritage Site if successful, will ensure the continued protection and conservation of this unique landscape that stores some 400 million tonnes of carbon – more than double the amount stored in all of Britain’s woodlands, as well as creating new economic and cultural opportunities for the area’s rural communities.

The document was received at Parliament by Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, UK Minister for Arts and Heritage at the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport, and then submitted formally to UNESCO by Laura Davies, the UK’s Ambassador to the Paris-based United Nations body.

Dr Steven Andrews, who coordinated the preparation of the dossier for the Flow Country Partnership said: “A vast amount of work has gone into getting the nomination dossier prepared for delivery to UNESCO in Paris and we are hugely grateful to both the UK Government and also the Scottish Government for the support they have provided in helping us reach this important milestone.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them, as well as with the communities across the Flow Country, to bring the bid home successfully in the next 18 months.”

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, UK Minister for Arts and Heritage, said: "Scotland's stunning and ancient Flow Country landscape offers breath taking views and is hugely important for protecting against climate change.

"It would be a worthy recipient of UNESCO World Heritage Site status and the UK Government is supporting the push for this international recognition to help ensure that the area is preserved for future generations."

Scotland’s Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan added: “Scotland’s peatlands are iconic and an integral part of Scotland’s cultural and natural heritage. In good condition, they also play a vital part in our response to the climate and nature emergencies, and our ambitious targets to be net zero by 2045. Peatlands do all of this whilst reducing the risk of flooding and providing a natural filter to improve drinking water quality. That’s why the Scottish Government is so passionate about peat and are investing £250 million to restore 250,000 hectares of peatlands over a 10 year period to 2030.