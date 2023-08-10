Floating offshore windfarm off Peterhead coast, set to become one of the world’s largest, submits onshore planning application

Offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, have submitted an onshore planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for the Onshore Infrastructure of the 560MW Green Volt floating offshore windfarm off Peterhead – set to be one of the world’s largest.

Green Volt will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms by replacing electricity currently generated by gas turbines, while simultaneously delivering renewable electricity to the UK grid.

Following pre-application consultations with local community stakeholders earlier this year, Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, have devised draft traffic and environmental management plans with the aim of minimising any disruption during construction.

Also contained within the planning submission is the proposed cable route, which has been selected based on feedback from stakeholders, and aims to limit the impact on residential properties and the environment.

​The windfarm is set to become one of the world’s largest.

The new onshore substation, which facilitates the connection of the windfarm to the UK grid, is proposed to be situated near New Deer.

Commenting on the application, Mark McDonald, Green Volt Stakeholder Lead said: “Open and honest dialogue with local communities and stakeholders enables us to maximise the benefits of the Green Volt project to the local area while minimising any negative impacts.

"By stimulating a robust local supply chain, we will create nearly 3,000 jobs within the first three years and almost 100 jobs across the 35-year operation of the Green Volt windfarm.

“Submitting the onshore planning application marks another key milestone for Green Volt, keeping it on track to start generating power from 2027 and making it one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, as well as the most advanced oil and gas decarbonisation project in the UK.”

Tom Harrison, Onshore Consenter said: “By working with the local community from an early stage, we have created a strong application that will boost the local economy and infrastructure.

"The Green Volt project will also make a significant contribution to a just transition by transferring skills and experience from oil and gas to offshore wind as well as establishing a new supply chain centred around the North Sea.

“As a key asset, Green Volt will contribute £2.5 billion of gross value add (GVA) to the economy over its lifetime, with £759 million of this expected to be retained in Scotland.”

Green Volt will support The North Sea Transition Deal’s goal to halve offshore emissions by 2030, as well as making a significant contribution to Scotland’s 2045 Net Zero target.

Flotation Energy is based in Edinburgh and has been a significant contributor to building a strong offshore wind industry in the UK and beyond.

Vårgrønn is an agile, Norway-based offshore wind company powering the energy transition through development, construction, operation, and ownership of offshore wind assets.

