Five-star hotel on first tee of Old Course in St Andrews to re-open as luxury boutique venue
Seaton House will boast commanding views of the renowned links as well as panoramas of Fife’s coastline, and its 40 bedrooms will include three grand suites, and five with their own private terrace.
Hotel management company, Valor Hospitality and with US based Links Collection, will open its doors in the autumn to the re-branded Scores Hotel, and promises to support the local community through job appointments and working with the finest producers in the area. The revival of the building's original name, Seaton House, - which dates back to 1864 - encapsulates a commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town's history, bringing its storied legacy full circle. Its culinary experience will be headlined by renowned Scottish Chef Roy Brett, of Ondine Oyster & Grill, Edinburgh - and Ondine St Andrews will be a key feature, alongside an all-day restaurant, bar, and lounge.
Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive officer, Valor Hospitality Partners, said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project in the beautiful St Andrews. Our wonderful owners have been intimately involved in all the design details, ensuring their love of hospitality and golf, particularly in Scotland and Ireland, is projected in a way that is residential in feel with a very distinct sense of place and all the modern conveniences our guests will expect.
“The town of St Andrews has been supportive all along and we are eager to make the local residents very proud of Seaton House”
Jonathan Harper, managing partner of the Links Collection added: “We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of the St Andrews community and to breathe new life into this historic property. We are eagerly awaiting the chance to host our friends and guests at Seaton House, as there are few things in life more enjoyable than watching people experience the magic of St Andrews.”
