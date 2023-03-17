First pictures of Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton as filming of the Netflix series The Crown continues in St Andrews
First pictures have been captured of actress Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews.
Ed McVey who plays Prince William has been spotted over the last few days in the town, however sightings of Dominic West, 53, who is playing William’s father Charles, and Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing the Princess of Wales, have been reported in the town – but no images had yet been seen.
Now new pictures are giving fans a first glimpse into Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.
The new series of the drama is set to feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.