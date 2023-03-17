All Sections
Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland.
First pictures of Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton as filming of the Netflix series The Crown continues in St Andrews

First pictures have been captured of actress Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton as filming for The Crown continues in St Andrews.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT

Ed McVey who plays Prince William has been spotted over the last few days in the town, however sightings of Dominic West, 53, who is playing William’s father Charles, and Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing the Princess of Wales, have been reported in the town – but no images had yet been seen.

Now new pictures are giving fans a first glimpse into Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The new series of the drama is set to feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

1. The first pictures of Meg Bellamy as the Princess of Wales

The new series of the drama is set to feature William's time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews

2. Actress Meg Bellamy Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown

Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews

The first pictures of Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

3. Actress Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The first pictures of Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland

4. Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland

