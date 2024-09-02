First museum dedicated to the history of the Scottish witch trials opens in Fife

A new museum dedicated to the Scottish Witch Trials has opened its doors in Leven.

The initiative is the brainchild of local historian Leonard Low, who has spent years studying witch hunts and trials in Scotland.

Thousands of people, mostly women, were tried and executed for witchcraft in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonard has written seven books on the subject, with The Weem Witch – telling the story of the Pittenweem witch trials – his most well known.

The Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven's Mitchell Street opened at the weekend.

Over the years, Leonard has given lectures on the witch trials at universities, schools, in town halls and to many organisations and women’s groups. He’s also accumulated a range of artefacts from the era through auctions and private collectors, which he is looking to share with people through the museum.

Located in Leven’s Mitchell Street, the Scottish Witch Trial Museum tells the stories of both the accused and the accusers.

Leonard said: “I have over 20 years amassed a curator’s dream of 17th and 18th century items and manuscripts directly associated to the witch hunts of Scotland and elsewhere.

“It’s come to the point I can display this treasure to the public in a museum setting.”

He has received some funding for the project from the Scottish Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The museum highlights 173 years of the witch hunts in Scotland showing some exhibits associated with the Bargarran case, Pittenweem, St Monans, Largo, North Berwick and Paisley.

Alongside manuscripts and artefacts, other items on display include a torture items including branks, witch prickers, thumb screws and the ‘pairs of anguish’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum in Leven is the first in the UK to focus on the Scottish witch trials.

Leonard added: “The museum is compact and hard hitting. It’s not for the squeamish, but it is an honest eye opener to the horror the Church put to its own citizens.”