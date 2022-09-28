Fine weather draws Autojumble crowds at Alford

A classic car boot visitor…

Pitch holders began arriving at 7.30am and by the time the gates were opened to the public at 9am the popular venue’s arena was almost completely full with people selling everything from heritage household goods to mechanical parts, tools and toys.

Event manager for the museum, Derek Hart, was delighted at the turnout: “Regular autojumblers have told me this is the best turnout since the mid-90s with sellers and buyers from as far away as the central belt. We have been very lucky with the weather, it is dry and warm, making it fun for families too, as shown by the number of children and dogs accompanying the adults and having a great day out. I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the museum’s staff and volunteers who have helped to make this such a good day.”

Museum manager Ross McKirdy was also having his first experience of the Autumn Autojumble “This is an important fundraising event for the museum and as such it has been a great success so thanks to all the pitch holders and members of the public who have turned up today and made the arena buzz! A number of people have asked if we can also bring back the traditional season opening Spring Autojumble. That decision has not yet been taken but following the success of today my message is “watch this space”!”

“What’s a penny farthing worth today?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information on events can be found at www.gtm.org.uk

"How much for the little one?”

Clever upcycling on display