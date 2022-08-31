Fine weather and record entry make AllFord 2022 ‘The Best yet’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young driver (and assistant) admires the displays.

Held in the museum’s arena and supported by TrustFord Aberdeen the event had a record entry of over 230 Fords of all ages and types, from beautifully conserved Model T’s, as old as 1912, to the very latest electric Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit on display for the first time at AllFord.

The Ford Cortina celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, being launched in 1962, and AllFord enjoyed an excellent display of every model from the original Mk1 to the last version produced, the MkV, including variants from Lotus and South Africa.

In another anniversary, the Ford Capri ceased production 35 years ago in 1987 with the now coveted 2.8 ‘Brooklands’ variant.

Definitely not an original Anglia engine!

The Capri Owners Club, who won the ‘Best Visiting Car Club’ award, were delighted to have a visit from the Ford Heritage Vehicles’ own Capri Brooklands, the last Capri ever made.

This was one of four very rare Ford Heritage cars brought to the event by TrustFord Aberdeen, including the first ever Escort Cosworth built, the last RS 200 (no. 200) and a specially built Fiesta Group ‘N’ rally car.

A crowd of over 1500 visitors admired wonderfully presented Ford cars and vans of all ages from all over Scotland, many of which were competing in the ‘show’n’shine’ competition for a coveted AllFord trophy, presented this year by TrustFord’s Director of Fleet and Commercial Vehicles Mark Wilkie, who was delighted with the event.

Mark said: “TrustFord will be opening their first Scottish Dealership in Aberdeen on 1st September in temporary premises on Minto Drive, with a brand new, state of the art dealership opening in Altens later in 2023.

Sandy Dalgarno with his World Rally Escort Mk1 RS London-Mexico and London-Sidney car

"Today has been wonderful, with such a warm welcome from everybody, and we are very pleased to be able to support Grampian Transport Museum with this excellent event celebrating Ford throughout the ages.”

Ex-‘Paul Matty Lotus’ Ford Thames 15CWT

Cortina celebrated its 60th anniversary