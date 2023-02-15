Financial Planning experts win New Model Adviser award for fifth year

Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time.

Acumen staff members: David Gow, Rhian Morgan, Sandy Roberston, Kevin McKenzie and Keith Mackie

The awards took place on February 9 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning experts were recognised for the impact they have had on clients and communities.

Having competed against a variety of firms across the UK, Acumen Financial Planning was commended by the judges for their willingness to share best practice, client education and recruitment.

They were also praised for their contribution to professional standards, employee development, investment propositions, client service propositions and good use of technology.

As passionate advocates of financial education amongst young people, the firm, which has offices in Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow with its head office in Westhill, has continued to develop relationships with local schools in north-east Scotland.

Most recently, they’ve been working with pupils at Kemnay Academy to improve financial literacy.

Keith Mackie, a Director of Acumen Financial Planning said: “Winning the New Model Adviser award for the fifth time is a huge honour.

“At Acumen Financial Planning we are advocates for financial planning and continue to ensure financial planning advice is accessible to all, be it those beginning their financial planning journey, through to those who are looking to pass on their accumulated wealth to loved ones.

"To be able to provide financial education to both clients and local communities is very rewarding.

“Our work within local schools is something we are particularly proud of, and we look forward to continuing this in 2023.

"I would like to thank all our dedicated staff for their commitment, hard work and continued support."

An Accredited and Chartered firm, Acumen Financial Planning is committed to providing comprehensive financial planning services with a particular focus on pensions and retirement planning.

The team also provide tax and estate planning as well as advice on savings and investments.