Financial advisers extend sponsorship for Sunnybank Football Club

Phil Anderson Financial Services, a leading financial advice firm, has announced the extension of its sponsorship for the Sunnybank Football Club.

Phil Anderson, Managing Director of Phil Anderson Financial Services, with the Sunnybank FC squad.

Following an incredible season, Sunnybank's promotion to the Scottish Junior Football Association North Region Premier League has been a remarkable achievement.

Phil Anderson Financial Services continues its unwavering support by serving as the home kit sponsor and proudly sponsoring the club's training gear.

Sunnybank Football Club's triumphant journey saw them clinch the championship title last season, earning them a well-deserved spot in the premier league.

As the team gears up for the challenges of the new season, their first home league match at Heatheryfold Park is scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, August 12, where they will face off against Maud.

Additionally, the club has secured a prestigious opportunity in the Scottish Junior Cup, drawing an away tie against former cup winners Hurlford United.

This thrilling fixture promises to be a showcase of Sunnybank's prowess on the field.

Phil Anderson, the Managing Director of Phil Anderson Financial Services, said: "It is an honour to be able to support Sunnybank again this season.

"They were my local team while growing up and hold a special place in my heart due to their proud history.

"I am particularly looking forward to the game against Ellon United on August 26th.

"Our main office is located in Ellon, and I am acquainted with several of the Ellon players and committee members. I am confident that this match will be a true spectacle.

"We are immensely proud to be associated with Sunnybank Football Club and extend our best wishes for the upcoming season."

The collaboration between Phil Anderson Financial Services and Sunnybank Junior Football Club continues to exemplify the strong bond between community support and sports excellence.