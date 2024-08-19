Finalists for the 2024 Trades Awards announced
Hosted by the creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill, this prestigious event continues to shine a spotlight on the remarkable people, projects, and companies working across the region.
Now in its twelfth year, the Trades Awards have become a cornerstone of the construction calendar, bringing together over 400 professionals to celebrate businesses of all sizes and disciplines. From new ventures and skilled tradespeople to innovative projects and sustainable practices, this year’s finalists represent the very best in the industry.
Mike Wilson, Managing Director of Mearns & Gill, expressed his enthusiasm: “Each year, the Trades Awards brings a renewed sense of excitement, and 2024 is no different. The diversity and calibre of this year’s finalists reflect the dynamism and resilience of our industry. It's a testament to the hard work and passion that continues to drive the North of Scotland’s construction sector forward. It’s a privilege to meet so many talented people, and we’re very much looking forward to meeting this year’s finalists in person.”
This year's event sees the continued support from longstanding sponsors such as W M Donald, along with many new partnerships, ensuring that the celebration of excellence is as robust as ever.
Isla Stewart, account manager at Mearns & Gill, added: “The Trades Awards are a vital platform for recognising and rewarding excellence. It's inspiring to see so many businesses, many of which have never entered before, stepping up to showcase their achievements. We’re proud to support an event that highlights the incredible work being done in the North of Scotland.”
Elaine Donald, Director of W M Donald, reflected on the significance of the event: “Supporting the Trades Awards aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing talent and excellence in construction. It’s brilliant to see so many deserving finalists, each contributing to the integrity and sustainability of our industry.”
This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Friday, 1st November, hosted at the prestigious Ardoe House, and the entire construction community is invited to celebrate the achievements of their peers. Magician Scientist from Britain’s Got Talent, Kevin Quantum, will be providing the entertainment for the evening. The event will also be raising money for STV Appeal, who support outstanding projects across Scotland to help children, young people and their families living in poverty and difficult circumstances.
Organisers say this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening, filled with inspiration, recognition, and the celebration of the people who are building the future of North Scotland.
The Trades Awards 2024 finalists in the following categories are:
Best New Business (sponsored by W M Donald)
SJA Property Solutions
Stork Roofing
Outstanding Customer Service (sponsored by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes)
Bancon Homes
Nicol of Skene
Rosie Stewart, Cala Homes
Rubicer Scotland Ltd
iProtech
Thistle Home Improvements Group
Excellence in Health & Safety (sponsored by Safety Scotland)
Glulam Solutions
Nicol of Skene
Sustainability in Construction (sponsored by AtkinsRealis)
Camphill Architecture
Glulam Solutions
KR Group
Home/Building Improvement
Rachel Walker Architects - West Kinharrachie Farmhouse
BoConcept - Baile An Or House, Harris
Rectify Carpentry – Bothy Bar
SJA Property Group– Bastille Apartment
Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by CITB)
Kian Stephen, W M Donald
Murdo Reid, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders
Angus Webb, WM Donald
Dan Glennie, Nicol of Skene
Amber Kordakis, Barratt Homes
Tradesperson of the Year (sponsored by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders)
Simon Cadger, WM Donald
Rui Pinto, Rubicer
Darren Buddo, Rectify Carpentry
Chris Harper, Chris Harper Joinery
Alistair Anderson, Anderson Stone
Rising Star (sponsored by Joe Boyle Ltd)
Caitlin Bremner, KR Group
Graeme Reilly, WM Donald
Ella Neish, Glenmoir Construction
John Cambell, CHAP Group
Site Manager of the Year (sponsored by James Gibb)
Colin Cosgrove, Bancon Homes
Brian Gibb, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders
Jack Taylor, CHAP Group
Russell Robertson, CHAP Group
Best Small Trades Business (sponsored by Nicol of Skene)
Glenmoir Construction
Kyle Sutherland Joinery
Rachael Walker Architects
Rectify Carpentry
Best Large Business (sponsored by Bancon Group)
CHAP Group
Goldstar Cleaning Services
Thistle Home Improvements Group
Construction Project of The Year
Bancon, Cloverhill
Chap Group, Tillydrone Housing Programme
Chap Group, Mannofield Clean Water Project
Glulam Solutions, Michelin Scotland Innovation Centre
Maskame & Tait, National Gas, St. Fergus
For more details about the event and to book your tickets, please visit www.tradesawards.com.