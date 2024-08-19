Finalists for the 2024 Trades Awards announced

Mike Wilson, Mearns & Gill, present the award for Best Large Trades Business to Ewan Riddoch, Managing Director, WM Donald at Trades Awards 2023.

More than thirty North east construction businesses are celebrating as finalists for this year’s Trades Awards have been unveiled, marking another year of exceptional achievement within the industry.

Hosted by the creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill, this prestigious event continues to shine a spotlight on the remarkable people, projects, and companies working across the region.

Now in its twelfth year, the Trades Awards have become a cornerstone of the construction calendar, bringing together over 400 professionals to celebrate businesses of all sizes and disciplines. From new ventures and skilled tradespeople to innovative projects and sustainable practices, this year’s finalists represent the very best in the industry.

Mike Wilson, Managing Director of Mearns & Gill, expressed his enthusiasm: “Each year, the Trades Awards brings a renewed sense of excitement, and 2024 is no different. The diversity and calibre of this year’s finalists reflect the dynamism and resilience of our industry. It's a testament to the hard work and passion that continues to drive the North of Scotland’s construction sector forward. It’s a privilege to meet so many talented people, and we’re very much looking forward to meeting this year’s finalists in person.”

This year's event sees the continued support from longstanding sponsors such as W M Donald, along with many new partnerships, ensuring that the celebration of excellence is as robust as ever.

Isla Stewart, account manager at Mearns & Gill, added: “The Trades Awards are a vital platform for recognising and rewarding excellence. It's inspiring to see so many businesses, many of which have never entered before, stepping up to showcase their achievements. We’re proud to support an event that highlights the incredible work being done in the North of Scotland.”

Elaine Donald, Director of W M Donald, reflected on the significance of the event: “Supporting the Trades Awards aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing talent and excellence in construction. It’s brilliant to see so many deserving finalists, each contributing to the integrity and sustainability of our industry.”

This year’s winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Friday, 1st November, hosted at the prestigious Ardoe House, and the entire construction community is invited to celebrate the achievements of their peers. Magician Scientist from Britain’s Got Talent, Kevin Quantum, will be providing the entertainment for the evening. The event will also be raising money for STV Appeal, who support outstanding projects across Scotland to help children, young people and their families living in poverty and difficult circumstances.

Organisers say this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening, filled with inspiration, recognition, and the celebration of the people who are building the future of North Scotland.

The Trades Awards 2024 finalists in the following categories are:

Best New Business (sponsored by W M Donald)

SJA Property Solutions

Stork Roofing

Outstanding Customer Service (sponsored by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes)

Bancon Homes

Nicol of Skene

Rosie Stewart, Cala Homes

Rubicer Scotland Ltd

iProtech

Thistle Home Improvements Group

Excellence in Health & Safety (sponsored by Safety Scotland)

Glulam Solutions

Nicol of Skene

Sustainability in Construction (sponsored by AtkinsRealis)

Camphill Architecture

Glulam Solutions

KR Group

Home/Building Improvement

Rachel Walker Architects - West Kinharrachie Farmhouse

BoConcept - Baile An Or House, Harris

Rectify Carpentry – Bothy Bar

SJA Property Group– Bastille Apartment

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by CITB)

Kian Stephen, W M Donald

Murdo Reid, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders

Angus Webb, WM Donald

Dan Glennie, Nicol of Skene

Amber Kordakis, Barratt Homes

Tradesperson of the Year (sponsored by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders)

Simon Cadger, WM Donald

Rui Pinto, Rubicer

Darren Buddo, Rectify Carpentry

Chris Harper, Chris Harper Joinery

Alistair Anderson, Anderson Stone

Rising Star (sponsored by Joe Boyle Ltd)

Caitlin Bremner, KR Group

Graeme Reilly, WM Donald

Ella Neish, Glenmoir Construction

John Cambell, CHAP Group

Site Manager of the Year (sponsored by James Gibb)

Colin Cosgrove, Bancon Homes

Brian Gibb, Malcolm Allan Housebuilders

Jack Taylor, CHAP Group

Russell Robertson, CHAP Group

Best Small Trades Business (sponsored by Nicol of Skene)

Glenmoir Construction

Kyle Sutherland Joinery

Rachael Walker Architects

Rectify Carpentry

Best Large Business (sponsored by Bancon Group)

CHAP Group

Goldstar Cleaning Services

Thistle Home Improvements Group

Construction Project of The Year

Bancon, Cloverhill

Chap Group, Tillydrone Housing Programme

Chap Group, Mannofield Clean Water Project

Glulam Solutions, Michelin Scotland Innovation Centre

Maskame & Tait, National Gas, St. Fergus