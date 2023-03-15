Final chance to capture the essence of Coorie

Crerar Hotels is calling out for budding photographers to take part in its inaugural Coorie competition ahead of its March closing date.

Be quick! The competition closes on March 31.

The Scottish hotel group has been inundated with more than one hundred entries so far and with the Marc h 31 deadline creeping up, Crerar Hotels are reminding travellers to enter their best photographs for a chance to win a seven-night all-inclusive Scottish break.

At the start of the year, Crerar Hotels launched the photo competition setting guests the challenge to capture what ‘Coorie’ represents or means to them.

It is hoping to collect a portfolio of entries from across the country epitomising the popular Scottish word and capturing the Scottish natural landscapes that surround each of Crerar Hotels properties.

Crerar Hotels, which has a collection of seven four- and five-star hotels and inns across Scotland, is encouraging guests staying this month to enjoy their Coorie-inspired packages, and to enter for the chance to win the Ultimate Crerar450 Experience.

One winner will win an exclusive seven-night trip featuring all Crerar Hotels’ properties from Inveraray to the isle of Mull and Oban, taking the hotel brand’s NC5000-inspired road trip, the Crerar450.

The Scottish-inspired campaign, which was shortlisted at the prestigious Cateys Awards 2022, is inviting guests to make the most of Scotland’s great outdoors before returning to one of the seven stunning properties to ‘coorie’ in by the roaring log fires and in the many upgraded spas and thermal experiences.

Throughout the winter season, Crerar Hotels gives guests the chance to upgrade to one of three Coorie packages which feature ishga spa products, locally sourced luxury scented candles, and a bottle of red wine and a local dram.

The photography competition closes on March 31 meaning guests still have the month to upload their entries.

To enter, guests can post an original photograph or video to Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Coorie (ku:ri), defined as ‘the Scottish art of deriving comfort, wellbeing and energy from wild landscapes and convivial interiors’, inspires the hotel group’s campaign to promote Scotland as an amazing place to visit all year round.

The Crerar450 route takes in all 450 miles between the seven properties beginning at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary before travelling to: Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Thainstone House in Inverurie and Balmoral Arms in Royal Deeside, Ballater.

The Ultimate Crerar450 Experience which is valued at £3,500, includes a seven-night stay, dinner each evening with drinks included and bespoke inclusions at each hotel including a Thermal Experience at Oban Bay; ferry tickets to Mull and the Wilderness Deck experience; a massage at Shore Spa, Red Shed Pizza experience at Glencoe, afternoon tea at Thainstone House and Balmoral Arms and a spa treatment at Coast Spa.