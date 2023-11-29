Fill up on Christmas cheer at Grampian Transport Museum

Try the museum shop for great present ideas.

In 2022 the Real Santa came to meet the children of Aberdeenshire, basing himself at GTM. He got such a warm welcome and enjoyed himself so much that he is returning this year with all his little helpers and a sack full of treats for the children who come to see him.

Santa arrives this weekend on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December between 10am-3pm, then each weekend before Christmas until Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th, Christmas Eve.

Every day that Santa is at the museum the tearoom will be open to the public with delicious Christmas fare on offer. The museum shop will also be open to all with its range of interestingly different gift ideas for children and ‘hard-to-buy for’ enthusiasts.

The museum sparkles for Christmas!

In addition to all this, on the weekend of 16th/17th December there will be an indoor craft mini-market in the museum, with a great range of artisan gifts for the last-minute shoppers.

Museum Manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to the best-ever Christmas at the GTM: “We are all excited at the thought of seeing the real Lapland Santa again, he is very jolly and there were some amazing reviews last year. Times for the children to meet him are going very quickly and I strongly urge early booking to avoid disappointment.

“This year we are also delighted to open up our tearoom and shop facilities to the local community at the weekends leading up to Christmas. We look forward to seeing many of our friends meeting up and enjoying Christmas snacks in the warmth and comfort of the tearoom!

“Craft markets are a traditional part of Christmas but can be weather dependant at this time of year, so on the weekend before Christmas we are moving some of our exhibits at the front of the museum to open up a welcoming space for sellers and buyers. It will create a special atmosphere and we are very much looking forward to it. Alford is a wonderful place to be at Christmas and everybody will be welcome to the museum, with parking right at the door.”