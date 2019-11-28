Fife group backs powerful fundraiser for survivors of sexual violence

Have your say

A Fife charity is backing a powerful new campaign to support survivors of sexual violence.

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) is joining the biggest ever crowdfunding initiative ‘£16 for 16 days.’

It calls on the public to stand against rape and sexual violence by donating or raising a minimum of £16 through challenges, sponsorship, or workplace/community events – and all money raised will go straight into supporting survivors of sexual violence through local rape crisis centres and the national helpline.

Supporters have signed up to undertake an epic sponsored silence, a bracing sea swim and office coffee morning.

FRASAC’s support comes national figures show that show, on a typical day in Scotland, 1035 survivors of sexual violence are on a waiting list for specialist support.

Locally, more than 70 survivors are on are on the waiting list.

Mairi McAllister, deputy manager, said: “Despite employing additional staff, referrals have again hit a record level in September and October and we are again struggling to meet demand.”

The new crowdfunder is being run by Rape Crisis Scotland.

Sandy Brindley, CEO, said: “Sexual violence is incredibly traumatic, and too often after making the incredibly difficult decision to ask for help survivors are told that they must wait.

“Let’s be clear; no survivor should ever have to wait for life saving support.

“The broader conversation about sustainable funding for local centres is ongoing, but right now we are asking for the public to get involved with 16 pounds for 16 days and donate to support survivors of sexual violence and ease the pressure on local Rape Crisis services.

We know it’s a big ask, but we wouldn’t be asking it if it wasn’t important. “

To donate visit HERE https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/16-for-16-days---supporting-survivors-in-scotland

