Festive cash injection for town foodbank

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has been given an early Christmas present after receiving cash boosts from a town school and local football teams.

Pupils from Balwearie High presented foodbank representatives with a cheque for £1435, while members of Kirkcaldy Inter gave the charity £500.

Neil McNeil, headteacher at Balwearie High, said various fundraising events across the school were organised by pupils over the last few months.

He said: “I am delighted with the amount we were able to raise and this is down to the creativity of the youngsters in the school.

“It is a good example of young people being contributors to society as they organised all the fundraising activities.”

You may also be interested in:

Delivery day for Cottage Centre’s huge Christmas appeal

Two men seriously injured in late night incident in Fife town

Typing error saw resident overpaid £300,000 by Fife Council

The activities included the senior pupils organising cake sales as well as speaking to classes about the foodbank and encouraging pupils to give donations.

As well as bringing in money, pupils and staff also brought in tins of food and other items to hand over to representatives of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Alan Fenton, a coach with the 2006 under 14s team, said the £500 they collected was from club funds.

Kirkcaldy Inter has five teams - 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 - and each team has their own funds which are from monthly payments from parents. The teams play and train in Kirkcaldy at pitches in Randolph and Balwearie.

He said: “Each team is in a healthy financial position just now and we decided to give something back to the community where we play. It was decided to donate £100 a team.

“The idea for the foodbank donation came from myself as I had seen they struggle at this time of year.

“We are all pleased that we are in a position to help out a worthy cause.”

Joyce Leggate, chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “It is wonderful that the young people at Balwearie High came up with the fundraising ideas themselves, it makes it even more special. We are also delighted with the donation from Kirkcaldy Inter and we are really proud of them for doing this. The money from both will be used to purchase food - there are a lot of people who are in need so these donations are really appreciated.”