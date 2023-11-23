Farming skills for the next generation

Funding of over £500,000 will help women and young people develop new agricultural skills and further their careers within the farming sector.

The Next Generation and Women in Agriculture Practical Training Funds will provide successful applicants with £500 each to help pay for practical training courses relevant to farming and crofting.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the new support during a speech at AgriScot 2023 at the Royal Highland Centre on Wednesday, November 22.

She said: “Supporting the next generation of farmers is imperative if we want our agriculture sector to continue to innovate and thrive.

“We are committed to helping women and young people stay in rural communities by equipping them with the necessary skills to pursue careers in farming and crofting.

“This funding encourage women and girls to learn additional practical skills to progress their businesses and careers, which in turn can open up new employment opportunities for them.”