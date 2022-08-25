Farewell to PC MacLeod

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many officers move around different stations or areas, however PC MacLeod has served in Ballater for 18 years.

He started with Grampian Police in September 1998 having previously been in the military, initially working as an operational Constable in Banchory, Inverurie, Kemnay before moving to Ballater in 2004. In addition to operational policing, PC Macleod is also a wildlife crime officer and has been a member of both the Police Mountain Rescue Team and Braemar Mountain Rescue Team for 22 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC MacLeod said: “I have greatly enjoyed the variety as a rural Constable especially in the Deeside area as you get involved in a lot more than officers elsewhere, Royalty, Mountain Rescue, Games and shows.

“I would say, however a low point would probably be the amount of fatal road accidents where I have been first on scene, which can leave a lasting impact.

“I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to assist the residents of Upper Deeside for so long and will continue to enjoy living in the local community and continue to be part of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Teams.”

PC Dan Keenan, who is currently stationed at Banchory, will be taking over Ballater duties.

Keith Greig, Inspector for Marr Community Policing Team (CPT), said: “It is uncommon these days to have the same officer based at one station for such a significant length of their service, but Constable MacLeod has clearly shown his dedication to the local area.

“I am very grateful to him for not only his Police work, but also for his commitment to the Mountain Rescue Teams, providing continued service to those who unfortunately encounter difficulties in the hills above Deeside. I wish Constable MacLeod all the very best in his retirement.