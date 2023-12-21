Fangs for the visitors!

A small Aberdeenshire village with links to Dracula is seeing a boost in visitors thanks to Swedish tour groups.

Celebrations took place in Cruden Bay in May 2022 to mark the 125th anniversary of the publication of the famous gothic novel, on May 26, 1897.

Dacre Stoker, great-grand nephew of Bram Stoker, gave a talk at the local village hall on Bram Stoker, Dracula and Cruden Bay, alongside local author Mike Shepherd.

Dacre is a regular visitor to the village, which has strong connections to the famous horror book, as sections of it were penned by his great-grand uncle whilst staying at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel.

Dacre Stoker beside the plaque on the wall of the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel. (Pic: Dacre Stoker)

As part of the anniversary, Dacre created a bespoke tour to showcase local locations connected with the book and Bram Stoker, in conjunction with the tour company, Experience Transylvania, a joint Swedish/Romanian venture.

Since that initial tour, around 40 Swedish Dracula enthusiasts have been motivated to visit the area though the Experience Transylvania tours, to see what inspired Bram Stoker.

Gloria Andersson, CEO and Tour Manager at Experience Transylvania, brought 25 Swedish visitors to the area this autumn, and said: “Hopefully we will continue this growth every year from now on.

"We are planning another trip in September 2024, with at least another group from Sweden, but also with visitors from other parts of the world.

Whinnyfold, the next village along the coast, where Bram Stoker also stayed on his holidays (Pic: Dacre Stoker)

“We've had a couple of great tours this year and we hope to maintain this interest. Mike and the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel are amazing reasons to visit the area, even for those who are not so keen on Dracula.

“Mike is a very engaging local expert and took us on walks where we found out a lot about other interesting things too, not only Dracula.

“Lucy from the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel and her entire team are so very welcoming and the chef there was the most appreciated on our tours.

“It all started with the Dracula connection, thanks to Dacre and Mike, but it now continues with a broader audience.”

Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire (Pic: Dacre Stoker)

David Jackson, VisitScotland Regional Director said: “It is great that visitors are coming to Cruden Bay and discovering for themselves the evocative locations and landscapes in this part of Aberdeenshire that inspired Bram Stoker.

“The anniversary celebrations highlighted the area’s links to this world-renowned book and its iconic literary character but our visitors are also now discovering that there is much more to the region. "

Mike Shepherd said: “Cruden Bay is a special village and I'm so proud that that this is now being appreciated overseas. Last year, Experience Transylvania came here with Swedish and other international visitors, inspired by the area's Dracula connection and after coming here, they visit other places in Scotland too.

"Scotland has so much to offer the international tourist, and now Cruden Bay is becoming one of the must-see destinations.”