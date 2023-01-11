A family has been left heartbroken after the death of their four-year-old who could “light up a room with her beautiful smile”.

Little Wren Harkins defied doctors who said she had only weeks to live two years ago, but sadly, the youngster died suddenly on December 29.

Born with congenital heart disease, the youngster had numerous operations and long stays in hospitals, but Wren always battled back to return to the family’s Falkirk home to be with her parents and big brother, six-year-old Quinn.

Mum Allanah Jones, 33, said: “I still can’t believe that she’s gone. Despite her going through so much, she always had a smile on her face that could light up a room. But her wee broken heart just couldn't fight any longer and she is now at peace and pain free.”

Wren Harkins from Falkirk was born with congenital heart disease and died on December 29

Wren was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on March 25, 2018, weighing 7lbs 4.5oz. However, after staff carried out the hearing test given to all newborns, they came to her Allanah and partner Chris Harkins, 35, and said they thought that they heard a heart murmur with more investigation needed.

"I was really ill after her birth and spent three weeks in hospital,” said Allanah. “Wren was six weeks when we went for more tests. This included an echo cardiogram and we were told it showed something and we needed to be referred to the Sick Children’s Hospital in Glasgow.”

Sadly, further tests revealed Wren had pulmonary atresia – where the valve that controls blood flow from the heart to the lungs doesn't form – and ventricular septal defect. They also discovered she had the rare condition major aortopulmonary collateral arteries (MAPCAs).

The family found themselves caught up in a round of medical appointments and hospitals stays.

Mum Allanah Jones with Wren and son Quinn

Allanah said: “She had four open heart surgeries and the last one saw her in theatre for 26 hours. We thought that we wouldn’t get her back but she pulled through. We were also warned that bleeds on her brain could leave her in a vegetative state but Wren’s recovery just went from strength to strength.

"It seemed that every odd they gave her she defied it. After her last operation she was in a wheelchair for a couple of weeks but she was determined to walk again and she did.”

But Wren’s parents were stunned in January 2021 when doctors told them that there was nothing more they could do to repair their daughter’s heart and she was being placed on end of life care.

Allanah added: “It came as a massive shock. Wren seemed to be getting stronger after her previous operation and when doctors told us the results of her latest scan we couldn't quite believe it. They said she would probably only live for around six weeks but she survived for two years. Wren was a little fighter and so determined.

"Obviously we're so grateful and happy that we got that extra two years with her, but it wasn't long enough. No time would have ever been enough. "

Her parents were determined that their daughter, who they described as “a happy and feisty wee thing” should live as normal a life as possible.

Her mum said: “She never wanted help with anything and I made a conscious decision not to wrap her in cotton wool. If she wanted to splash in puddles then she did. If she wanted to go on a bouncy castle at a birthday party she did. I just always followed her lead. However, she did know her own limitations.

"She was great on Christmas Day and had an absolute ball. To look at her you would never have known she was on end of life care which is why it was such a shock days later when she was gone. Our lives have been completely shattered.”

Describing her “pink princess”, Allanah said: “She loved to dress up in pretty dresses, but she also liked to lie about in her pyjamas and get her nails painted. It was her way or no way.”

"When we were out people would always stop and speak to her. If we were out for something to eat, usually older women would come across and say how well behaved and mannered our children were which was lovely.”

The family also praised the support they had received from two of Scotland’s best-loved Scottish charities – Ronald McDonald House where they stayed for five months when Wren was in hospital, and CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland).

They had been due to spend some time in Rachel House in Kinross, the facility run by CHAS (Children’s Hospice Association Scotland), having previously had day visits. But they decided to still go and Alannah said it had provided them with a “safe haven” in the days since Wren’s death.

“It’s the only thing keeping me going,” she added. “You always think babies will be born healthy but being in hospital with Wren and spending time at Rachel House makes you realise that certainly isn’t the case. We now want something positive to come from her memory by raising awareness of her condition so it can help other families.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and any money left over will got towards a memorial in the youngster’s honour.

Organised by family friend Taylor Heron, it has already raised over £5000. You can donate here

Thanking everyone who donated, Allanah said: “People have been absolutely fantastic. It’s just after Christmas and things are so tough but people have been so kind.

"It shows how many lives one little person touched as it’s not just close family and friends who are donating. We are so grateful.”