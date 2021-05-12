Jordan Banks, from Blackpool, died after being seriously injured on a football field near School Road just after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan’s family said: “Yesterday our worlds stopped.

“We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

“His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

“Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

“We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in memory of the youngster, with one raising almost £26,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

One page praised Jordan’s charity work and said he had raised £3,000 earlier this year for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle.

It added: “There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.

“After raising £3K for Counselling in the Community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it’s now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident.”

Jordan was described as “a shining light and inspiration to everyone” by his football club.

In a statement on Facebook the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club said: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce that the tragic incident yesterday involved one of our own players.

“Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

“Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met.

“A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

“The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.”

