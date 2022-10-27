Family homes up for auction in Peterhead from as little as £65,000

The impressive dining kitchen at 8 York Street.

The properties are some of the wide range of lots up for sale by auction in Aberdeenshire with property auctioneers Auction House Scotland.

13 Prunier Place has a guide price of £65,000-plus. This three-bedroom semi-detached house offers spacious accommodation and comprises, on the entry level, lounge and modern dining kitchen. The first floor offers master bedroom, boxroom and family bathroom, with two further bedrooms in the upper conversion. The property also features a driveway, and gardens to front and rear.

3 Harbour Street has a guide price of £110,000-plus. Buyers looking for the convenience of a central location in the town might be interested in this four/five bed mid-terraced home.

The property extends over three floors and comprises, on the ground floor, spacious lounge with feature fireplace, sitting room/bedroom 5, kitchen with wall and base units, separate dining room, and large wc with plumbing for shower. The second floor offers two bedrooms and bathroom, with the final two bedrooms on the top floor with bay window overlooking the harbour area from bedroom five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s complete with a fantastic sized garden with lawn and patio areas to the rear.

8 York Street has a guide price of £125,000-plus. The biggest of the three auction lots, this generously proportioned six-bedroom end of terrace townhouse could be perfect for a large family.

The property is spread over three floors and is entered via the ground floor which comprises of a porch, entrance hallway, a spacious room that can be used asbedroom or lounge with access to a large office, a second bedroom and storage cupboards.

The first floor consists of a dining kitchen, large lounge with dual aspects and bedroom with en-suite shower room. The second floor comprises a further three bedrooms, shower room and large storage cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad