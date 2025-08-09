Family and friends gather in Bonnybridge for tragic teen Cole Cooper's funeral

The loved ones of tragic teenager Cole Cooper were joined by hundreds of mourners at his funeral this morning.

The 19-year-old had been missing for over four weeks after last being seen in Longcroft, near Falkirk, on May 7.

Police launched a large-scale search, bringing in specialist teams, drones and divers to look for the teen.

His distraught family also launched several public searches where they were joined by members of the local community and others from across central Scotland.

The funeral of 19-year-old Cole Cooper took place this morning. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tragically his body was found on Friday, June 6 in a wooded area near Banknock.

Mourners gathered at the Bridge Inn in Bonnybridge to hold a minute’s silence this morning before the cortege made its way to nearby St Joseph’s RC Church. Following the service there, family and friend moved to Stirlingshire Crematorium in Bannockburn for a committal.

The family had asked those attending to wear blue – Cole’s favourite colour – and his mum, Wendy Stewart, wore a blue jacket as she was comforted by relatives throughout the farewell to her son.

Following the service, family and friends returned to the Bridge Inn, one of Cole’s favourite places, to hold a wake to remember the young man taken took soon.

Cole's coffin arrives for the funeral service at St Joseph's RC Church in Bonnybridge. Pic: Michael Gillen

On the eve of the funeral, mum Wendy had shared a poignant message for Cole, writing: “My Handsome Darling Son, I write this with emotion that cannot be explained or expressed. You have been taken away from us for whatever reason I do not know or understand.

"We will have our final goodbye, I just hope and pray that you are around us in every way.

"I am missing your cheeky smile, funny laugh and your charm. Life won’t be the same without you.

"I love you so so much and miss you so so much each and every day. That will never change.

Cole's mum Wendy Stewart, brother and sister enter the church. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Fly high my handsome darling boy, until I meet you again, love, hugs n kisses, love you loads.”

Yesterday (Friday) Police Scotland said Cole’s death is being treated as unexplained and their enquiries remain ongoing.

It is understood the family has lodge a formal complaint with Police Scotland’s professional standards department, alleging a “lack of urgency or seriousness” in the search for Cole.