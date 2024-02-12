Fallen walkers rescued in joint rescue operation near Stonehaven
Stonehaven RNLI’s volunteer crew launched with their Atlantic 85, Jamie Hunter, to reports of two walkers who had fallen at the cliffs at Todhead, just south of Stonehaven.
On arrival on scene, the rock exposure at the base of the cliff made it unsafe to get the lifeboat in close enough for crew to simply step off. Two of the volunteer crew swam the short distance from the lifeboat to the shore with medical kit.
The casualties were assessed and provided with medical assistance. They were handed over to the Coastguard rescue teams and helicopter. One casualty was airlifted to a waiting ambulance at the cliff top for further assessment and treatment. The second was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Andy Martin, RNLI Atlantic 85 Helm at Stonehaven RNLI said: “It was a good outcome and is why our volunteers train week in, week out. It was a perfect example of different emergency and rescue services working together to provide assistance to the general public.”