Falkirk's Rosebank Distillery takes next step to reviving its Lowland single malt as first barrel filled

The first cask has been filled as Rosebank Distillery continues the journey to reviving the much-loved whisky that bears its name.

Following the first distillation runs in more than 30 years at the Falkirk site, the filling of cask No.001 on Tuesday, July 18 marks the next chapter for Rosebank Lowland single malt.

The site next to the Forth & Clyde Canal on Camelon Road was mothballed in 1993 after more than 150 years of distilling whisky.

However, in 2017 Ian Macleod Distillers acquired the derelict site with a mission to breathe new life into the buildings and surrounding community.

Rosebank Distillery first cask filled. Pic: Contributed

Reconstruction work began in 2019 only to stall for many months during the pandemic, but now after an intensive building phase the ambitious project is almost complete and, with the mill, mash tun, washbacks, stills and spirit safely installed, Rosebank has once again been able to start distillation of its distinctive Lowland single malt.

Following the distillation, the spirit will now be matured in a refill bourbon barrel to create a rich, fruity and floral whisky, reminiscent of Rosebank’s signature.

Such has been the attention to detail on the rebuild, blueprints of the original stills from Abercrombie Coppersmiths were used to recreate the shape and style of those from the old distillery, as well as replicating the distillation process from three decades ago.

The blueprints were then passed to still-makers Forsyths, who went to great details to emulate the originals.

Last year the three stills were lowered by crane into place through the roof space of the glass-fronted distillation room.

Worm tub condensers have also been installed – a special element of the Rosebank distillation process, something which gives a heavier style to the spirit due to less copper contact during the condensation of the vapour.

In another milestone in the distillery revival, the 108ft chimney stack has been restored as the distillery enters the final phase of construction and rejuvenating an icon of the Falkirk skyline, connecting Rosebank’s past with its future.

And the building once again proudly bears the Rosebank name for all to see with the copper branding in place.

From 2024, the distillery will offer a world-class visitor experience for Rosebank fans around the world, with the finishing touches being applied to a series of spaces across the historic site. The final key element of the build is a two-storey car park, which could allow more than 50,000 whisky visitors to visit the attraction annually.

Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager at Rosebank, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue the journey of this iconic Scottish distillery, as we fill the first cask with new Rosebank spirit after more than 30 years.

"Rosebank has historically been one of the most revered global whisky brands, and our distillery team have applied a wealth of experience to ensure Cask No.001 and subsequent releases follow in those footsteps.

"We hope to reinstate Rosebank as the beating heart of the community in Falkirk, driving tourism and generating jobs as we rekindle the flames of the distinctive Lowland whisky brand.”

It had been feared the distinctive Lowland single malt would never again be produced after former owner UDV – now known as Diageo – mothballed the site and its maltings on the other side of the Forth & Clyde Canal were converted into the Beefeater restaurant.