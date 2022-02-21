Falkirk taxi firm drives customers 400 miles to Heathrow to make their flight

Elite Central Travel, based in Falkirk’s Bankside Industrial Estate, were supposed to take customers a quick run to Glasgow Airport on Sunday morning so they could catch their flight to London’s Heathrow Airport and fly out to the sunshine of the Caribbean for their big cruise.

Unfortunately the ridiculously high winds which have been battering the UK in the last couple of days led to their connecting flight being cancelled.

And with no other alternative flights on the horizon, Elite Central Travel owner and driver John Murphy took a deep breath and prepared to hit the road for London.

Elite Central Travel driver John Murphy arrives safe and sound at Heathrow Airport in time for his customers to make their flight

A spokesperson for Elite Central Travel said: “We were meant to be taking customers to Glasgow Airport in the morning for their connecting flight to London before they headed of on a Caribbean Cruise.

"Unfortunately at 9pm on Saturday night British Airways cancelled their flight to London. After an hour or so of trying to help them get another flight, to no avail, we all agreed the only option was to take the customers to London Heathrow or they would lose their holiday.

"There was some treacherous weather on the way down, but we eventually arrived at Heathrow. Elite Central Travel take great pride in looking after our customers – maybe British Airways could learn a thing or two from us.

"We hope our customers have a great time folks and we will see them back at Glasgow airport in two weeks.”

As if this amazing service was not enought, on his way down to Heathrow – a six hour plus journey via the M6 – John heard about another Elite Central Travel customer who had their connecting flight from Heathrow to Glasgow cancelled on Sunday evening.

John decided to check into a hotel for some well deserved rest before picking up the customer and driving them back up north – a selfless 800 mile round trip that showed why the word “Elite” is something this Falkirk taxi firm does its best to live up to.

