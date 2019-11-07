Falkirk Provost Billy up for lifetime award

Falkirk and Bonnybridge’s very own Billy Buchanan is in the running for a Lifetime Contribution honour at this year’s LGiU (Local Government Information Unit) Scottish Councillor Awards.

Provost Buchanan, while he has not been fighting in Bonnybridge’s corner since ancient Roman times as this picture of him suggests, has served his local community for a good few years and has been shortlisted out of 100 nominations for the lifetime award.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk’s environmental spokesman, has also been shortlisted in the Urban Community Champion category.

The Councillor Awards showcase the best of local government and is the only national awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of individual councillors across Scotland. Councillor Buchanan has been recognised for his long running devotion to Bonnybridge and his dedication to local events, organising the Remembrance parade and Christmas carol services and this year arranging special events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and announced at this year’s ceremony, which takes place from on Thursday, November 28 at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Jonathan Carr-West, LGiU Chief Executive, LGiU said: “For the second year running, LGiU is proud to honour the hard work of councillors across Scotland that so often goes unrecognised.

“This year’s shortlist showcases the achievements of the best and brightest councillors across Scotland. These councillors deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times.

“Despite all of that and more, their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts. We would like to congratulate all of those councillors shortlisted and look forward to announcing the winners at the end of November.”