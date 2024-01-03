Following the shock abdication of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Crown Princess Mary will soon become queen.
Married to the Queen’s son Crown Prince Frederik, who will become King of Denmark and the country’s Head of State, Crown Princess Mary was born in Australia. She is the youngest daughter of Scottish academics John Dalgleish Donaldson and Henrietta Clark Donaldson (née Horne), who grew up in Port Seton, East Lothian and emigrated to Australia shortly after marrying in 1963.
Here are 10 things you need to know about the woman who will soon be Queen of Denmark.
1. Princess Mary's father was a Professor of applied mathematics
Having studied at the University of Edinburgh, John Donaldson obtained his BSc with honours in mathematics and physics in 1963. He then moved to Australia to work under a professor at the University of Tasmania where he earned a PHD in mathematics in 1967. He served as a lecturer and Dean at the University before his retirement, when he travelled around institutions including Oxford as a visiting professor.
2. She worked in Scotland before she was a royal
Following university, in 1998 the Crown Princess travelled around America and Europe where she worked in Edinburgh for three-months as an Account Manager for Rapp Collins Worldwide.
3. Her mother died before she met her husband Prince Frederick
The future Queen’s mother, Henrietta Donaldson, worked as an executive assistant to the vice chancellor of the University of Tasmania and died in 1997. It wasn’t until 2000 that she reportedly met her husband Prince Frederick. In 2013, she told Australian Women's Weekly: "I’m sure she would be very happy to see me where I am, not only happy in my family life and as a mother, but also to see that I’ve used my new situation and the resources and skills I have to form a platform to make a difference where I can."
4. The future King and Queen of Denmark met in a bar
During the 2000 Sydney Olympics, one night Mary was at a bar with friends when she met Prince Frederik of Denmark who was reportedly with a group including his cousin, Prince Nikolaos of Greece, his brother, Prince Joachim, and Princess Martha of Norway. The future Crown Princess reportedly had no idea who she was speaking with until after they had first met. They continued their long-distance relationship in secret until reports broke in 2001.