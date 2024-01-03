3 . Her mother died before she met her husband Prince Frederick

The future Queen’s mother, Henrietta Donaldson, worked as an executive assistant to the vice chancellor of the University of Tasmania and died in 1997. It wasn’t until 2000 that she reportedly met her husband Prince Frederick. In 2013, she told Australian Women's Weekly: "I’m sure she would be very happy to see me where I am, not only happy in my family life and as a mother, but also to see that I’ve used my new situation and the resources and skills I have to form a platform to make a difference where I can."