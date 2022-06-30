The star of The Flash and the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been launched into the spotlight after a series of stories alleging multiple criminal offences.

The once rising-star 29 year-old actor’s image has been tarnished by recent run-ins with the law that have included reports of physical assault.

Now, Miller’s future with Warner Bros and the movie industry as a whole is hitting an abrupt pause.

These are the allegations that have been made:

Hawaii: Multiple arrests and a restraining order

In the space of two months, the popular US actor who appeared in ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ was arrested twice.

Miller was reportedly arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct. Reports detailed that Miller swore at and grabbed a young woman singing karaoke and lunged at a man playing darts.

US Actor Ezra Miller stands accused of multiple crimes including physical violence and child grooming. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Only three weeks later, a second arrest took place on account of second-degree assault.

The US actor was reportedly aggravated when asked to leave a friend’s house and allegedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, according to a TMZ report.

Around this time, a Hawaii couple filed a restraining order against Miller. This has since been dropped.

After meeting one of the partners at an outdoor market, Miller stayed with them at their home.

Reportedly, the actor burst into the couple’s bedroom and allegedly threatened to “bury” them, as well as stealing multiple items from their belongings, including a passport and credit cards.

Child Grooming of Gibson Iron Eyes Reports

Another restraining order was reportedly filed by the parents of Gibson Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old activist who was living with the 29-year-old since December 21.

According to them, Miller has been grooming their child and providing access to drugs, TMZ again reports.

The parents met Miller at the Standing Rock protests in 2016, when Iron Eyes was 12 years old.

Formerly known as “Tokata”, Iron Eyes responded to the allegations by describing the US actor as a “comrade” who provided support during the loss of a friend.

Child harassment and another court order involving a 12-year-old

A mother in Massachusetts was granted a temporary protection order against Miller for her 12-year-old child, according to this Variety report.

The court order was issued “without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

Her mother reported that Miller met her and her children in February and that she quickly grew suspicious of Miller’s relationship with her child, despite initially friendly behaviour.

NBC reported that Miller offered to shower the 12-year-old with presents (including a horse) even after she said no to Miller’s previous offers.

The concerned mother added that Miller threatened her, and she believes that the US actor is “fixated” on her child.

Housing Children on a Farm with Guns and Marijuana

Recently, Miller stands accused of housing young children in unsafe conditions, reports The Guardian.

Rolling Stone magazine wrote that the actor has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at a Vermont Farm.

The arrangement has been of great concern to the children’s father who believes it to be unsafe. Rolling Stone’s sources reported unattended guns lying around the home, with one stating that a one-year-old child picked up a bullet and placed it in their mouth.

Reports of heavy and frequent marijuana smoking in front of the children, with little regard for ventilation, have also been alleged.

The father of the three children Miller is housing says that the actor flew them and their mother out of Hawaii without his knowledge, and he has not been able to speak to them ever since.

What will happen to ‘The Flash’ movie?

For now, we’re not sure what will happen with ‘The Flash’ movie which Miller was cast for to depict the main character, Barry Allen, for the DC universe back in 2014.

The movie, which isn’t scheduled for release until 2023, has a very uncertain future due to the ongoing allegations mounting against Miller.

“There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,” one studio source commented. “The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”